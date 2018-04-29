Home Nation

‘Divergences need to be dealt maturely’

Xi stressed that China and India now need to plan comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, ensure more intimate strategic communication, and manage divergences in a more mature manner.

Published: 29th April 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk at a garden in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province on Saturday | AP/PTI

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Earlier in the day, the two leaders continued their exchange of views on bilateral, international and regional issues in a ‘relaxed, friendly atmosphere,’ as they walked on the shores and took a boat ride on Wuhan’s picturesque East Lake in Central China’s Hubei Province.  

Over the six rounds of meetings since Friday, including bilateral delegation level meetings and one-on-ones, where the two leaders were accompanied by only their interpreters, “Prime Minister Modi and President Xi reviewed developments in India-China relations from the strategic and long-term perspective,” said Gokhale. 

Trade, tourism, climate change, sustainable development, food security and the global economic and political situation were also discussed, but there were no formal agreements or announcements.Both sides “agreed to significantly enhance efforts to build on the convergences through the established mechanisms in order to create the broadest possible platform for the future relationship,” he said, adding that “these informal meetings between the two leaders would continue.”

Modi returned to New Delhi late Saturday evening.

