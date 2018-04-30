Home Nation

2015 Gujarat quota violence: Punj panel appeals Patidars to file proofs

Gujarat high court judge (retd) K A Punj is the chairman of the commission, constituted ahead of assembly polls in October last year, while former district judge Mahendra Patel is its member.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The inquiry commission, set up by the Gujarat government to probe the alleged atrocities committed by the police on Patidars during the 2015 quota violence, has appealed to the affected persons to submit statements and evidences, if any, to support their claims.

Through an advertisement issued in local newspapers a few days back, the panel, having its office in Gandhinagar, appealed to the Patel community members to approach it with their statements on affidavit.

As per the advertisement, people can submit their affidavits and other related documents till May 25.

Quota leader Lalji Patel, who heads the Sardar Patel Group (SPG), appealed to Patidars to come forward with the "proofs of police excesses".

"Setting up of such a probe panel was on top of our demands. I appeal to all Patidars to approach the SPG with evidences in the form of video clips or copies of FIRs. We will fight for them and submit those material to the Commission," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar today.

Largescale violence had erupted across Gujarat after quota spearhead Hardik Patel was detained from the venue of his mega rally at GMDC ground here on August 25, 2015.

At least 10 Patidar youths had died in the ensuing violence.

Patidar community has been demanding quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education.

Numerous FIRs were lodged against Patidar agitators in several parts of the state.

Accusing police of committing atrocities on Patidars, Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and Lalji Patel-led SPG have been demanding a free and fair probe into the violence.

