CBSE announces JEE-Mains results, Andhra boy Bhogi Suraj Krishna tops exam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vijayawada's Bhogi Suraj Krishna has topped the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains for admission to engineering colleges across the country, as the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the test today.

A total of 10.74 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, with 2.3 lakh qualifying for the JEE-Advanced which is an entrance test for admission to IITs and Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

The second rank was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh, while the third rank was secured by Rajasthan's Parth Laturia.

A total of 1,80, 331 boys cleared the exam, with 50,693 girls qualifying for the next stage.

"The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam.

"All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE," a senior board official said.

The exam was conducted at 1,621 centres (1,613 in India and 8 abroad) across 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad).