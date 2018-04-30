Home Nation

Four militants held in Assam's Karbi Anglong districts

A joint team of the Army and Assam Police launched two operations at multiple locations in the two districts from the night of April 28.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:19 PM

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Three Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and one Karbi People Liberation Tigers (KPLT) cadres have been arrested along with arms and ammunition by security forces in East and West Karbi Anglong districts, an official release said here today.

In one operations, three KLF cadres were held from East Karbi Anglong on April 29, the release said.

Two. 22 mm pistols, one Taiwan made 12 bore pump action gun, 20 live rounds of .22 mm pistols and 25 blank extortion letters were seized from them, Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col P Khongsai said in the release.

In the other operation, one KPLT cadre was apprehended from Donkamokam, West Karbi Anglong on April 29, he added.

The KPLT cadre was reportedly involved in extortion, recruitment and drug trafficking in West Karbi Anglong.

