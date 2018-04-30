Four of seven Bihar youths held for molesting, trying to disrobe minor girl in public in an apparent gang-rape bid

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Four of seven youths were arrested in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Monday for allegedly molesting and trying to forcibly disrobe a 14-year-old girl in broad daylight on a road while simultaneously filming the incident.

“It was apparently an attempt to rape the minor girl… We have arrested four of the seven young men who perpetrated this heinous act. The faces of two of the four youths have matched with those seen in the video clip that went viral,” said Patna Zonal IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan. Two of the arrested youths were making the video clip, he added.

While three of the arrested youths – Amar Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Deepak Kumar – are 18 or above, the fourth one is a minor, he added.

“The names of four-five other youths involved in the act have surfaced. Raids are being conducted for their arrest,” added Khan.

The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 (punishment for offences punishable with life or other imprisonment) of IPC, Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and several sections of the IT Act.

Jehanabad police were alert after a video clip of the incident started being circulated on the social media since Saturday night. An FIR was lodged against seven unnamed persons on the basis of the video clip and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed by SP Manish Kumar.

In the video clip, about seven young men are seen grabbing a minor girl inappropriately despite her loud protests and trying to tear up her clothes.

Throughout the recorded incident, which took place apparently on a road in daytime, the girl is heard screaming: “Bhaiya, meherbaani karein bhaiya. Abhi nahin, Bhaiya”. (Brothers, please show mercy on me. Not now, brothers.) The incident, which took place reportedly near Bharthua village of the district, sparked outrage across the state.

It is not known what happened to the helpless girl after the video clip was recorded. Police are yet to locate her and ascertain her identity. The IG said available evidence suggests that she is a minor. Police sources put her age at 14.

“The victim will soon be found out and approached for her statement. We have formed a team of women police officials and counsellers for the purpose,” said Khan.

He also urged television channels not to air footage from the video clip.