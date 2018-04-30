Government's rural electrification claim yet another lie: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today dubbed as 'yet another lie' the claim of the Narendra Modi-led government that all villages in the country had been electrified.

"Yet another lie," Gandhi tweeted, and attached a news report which claimed that the reality on ground was different than the government's claim that all villages in the country had been electrified.

Earlier, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the prime minister's claim was a 'complete jumla' and that he was taking credit of the work of previous governments.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said this government was celebrating its inefficiencies and taking "fake credit" for the work done by the previous Congress governments as only 18,452 villages were without electrification when this government came to power.

'Dear Modiji, On 26th May, 2014; only 18,452 villages were without electrification. BJP government took 46 months to complete this at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is - 'celebrating inefficiencies' and taking 'fake credit' for Congress work," Surjewala tweeted.

The Prime Minister had claimed that every single village in India had access to electricity.

"28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity," Modi tweeted.

"Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered! This news will make every Indian proud and delighted," he said.