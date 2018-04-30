Home Nation

Make Flashnet valuation report public, Congress asks Union Minister Piyush Goyal

On Saturday, the Congress had brought up the issue of Flashnet Info Solutions and presented the documents detailing the sale of the entire stock of 50,020 shares owned by Goyal and his wife.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of hiding facts about his asset declaration given to the Prime Minister and challenged him to make the valuation report of Flashnet Info Solutions public.

The BJP has rejected the allegations.

But Congress leader Pawan Khera said the BJP's defence of Goyal has only further exposed the minister.

"We have documentary evidence in the form of Director's Report 2015, which clearly states September 29, 2014 as the date of sale of 27,010 shares of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Ltd by Piyush Goyal and sale of 23,010 shares by Seema Goyal to Piramal Estates Pvt Ltd," Khera told reporters.

"Why is Piyush Goyal shying from making the valuation report of Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Ltd. public? When will he make this report public," he asked.

On Saturday, the Congress had brought up the issue of Flashnet Info Solutions and presented the documents detailing the sale of the entire stock of 50,020 shares owned by Goyal and his wife Seema Goyal to Piramal Estates Pvt. Ltd. for an astronomical price of Rs 9,586 per share, totalling Rs 48 crore, which is 1,000 times of the book value.

However, the BJP on the same day stated in defence of the Goyals that the sale of Flashnet shares took place in July 2014, much before the declaration of assets and liabilities was submitted on July 25, 2014, and not on September 29, 2014.

The Congress today again raised the question that if the shares were sold on September 29, 2014, as is clear from the Director's Report, then why is there no change in the holding value of shares in Goyal's asset declaration prior to sale and post-sale.

It demanded answers to the "fact" that why was the name of Flashnet Info Solutions changed to Aasan Info Solutions soon after its sale by Goyal and his wife to Piramal Estates and why did all four members of the Piramal family resign from the Flashnet board days after buying the company from Goyals.

