PM Modi says India never attacked any country

Published: 30th April 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has been historically peaceful and never attacked any other country.

Delivering speech at an inaugural function of Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Ministry of Culture, here, the Prime Minister said, "Our tradition, culture and history are evidence that we have never been the aggressors. We have never attacked any country. Indian religions are inclusive and tolerant."

He further highlighted that India has never been an aggressor and that religious thoughts born in India have always been considerate of others.

The Prime Minister said that Lord Buddha's compassion has endeared him to millions.

Prime Minister Modi added that the central theme of all religious thoughts born in India focuses on humanity.

"Indian religions never force anyone to come and join them, neither they show kindness to only those who are in the fold, they are for everyone," he said.

He further said that discrimination on race, caste, creed not present in Indian and Buddhist ideology.

The event was attended by Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Secretary-General Dr Dhammapiya.

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Narendra Modi
