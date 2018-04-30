Home Nation

UP: Lone RLD MLA Sahendra Singh Ramala joins BJP ahead of Kairana, Noorpur bypolls

Ramala joined the saffron bandwagon along with his supporters in the presence of state BJP chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Published: 30th April 2018 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

RLD MLA from Chhaprauli Sahendra Singh Ramala joins BJP in presence of UP BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey at the party office in Lucknow on Monday. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After being expelled from his parent party-- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)-- on the charge of indulging in cross-voting in favour of BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha election to 10 seats in UP on March 23, lone RLD MLA Sahendra Singh Ramala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Monday.

An MLA from Chaprauli assembly segment of Baghpat parliamentary constituency, Ramala joined the saffron bandwagon along with his supporters in the presence of state BJP chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. Chaprauli is a Jat-dominated constituency so is Baghpat which is known to be an RLD bastion. 

Consequently, Ramala's joining is being seen as a shot in BJP's arm just ahead of Kairana and Noorpur bypolls on May 28 as both the seats have a considerable chunk of Jat voters and Ramala is supposed to have a respectable clout among the jats of western UP.

In the given scenario, where the upcoming bypolls will be deemed to be another referendum on Yogi government as well as BJP ruled Centre ahead of 2019, Ramala's induction into the party fold may come handy for the saffron think tank to counter the SP-BSP cordiality as also the expected tie-up between Congress and RLD, if it takes shape at all.

However, Ramala's defection has left the RLD without a representation in UP Assembly. On the other, while joining the BJP, Ramala said that his decision had come after considering the policies and initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Soon after his expulsion from his party in March, Ramala had accused Ajit Singh of political opportunism as he was allegedly adopting dual standards by attempting to open channels both with the BJP as well as the BSP simultaneously.

Pandey said Ramala's induction in the party would strengthen the party in the region which has been the 'karmbhoomi' of legendary farmer leader and former CM Chaudhary Charan Singh. "The BJP government will fulfill the dreams of Charan Singh,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Gorakhpur infant deaths: Allahabad High Court declines bail to former BRD medical college principal

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah slams J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta over comments on Kathua case

Court Hammer

2015 Gujarat quota violence: Punj panel appeals Patidars to file proofs

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards