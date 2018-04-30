Home Nation

Viral video shows minor girl being stripped, molested in Bihar's Jehanabad; four arrested

A video, captured by a local, shows the girl being hounded and molested by a group of youths in Bihar's Jehanabad inbroad daylight.

Published: 30th April 2018

Int this file photo, various women's organization of Assam take part in a protest rally against the rape cases in the country in Guwahati on Saturday. | PTI

By IANS

PATNA: Four persons in Bihar's Jehanabad district have been arrested for molesting a minor girl, the video of which went viral on social sites, police said on Monday.

Jehanabad's Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) arrested four of the accused. "Others have been identified and a hunt is on to arrest them," he said.

The SIT also siezed a motorbike seen in the video.

According to police official Shayam Sundae Singh, an FIR was lodged against seven people involved in the case.

