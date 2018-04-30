Viral video shows minor girl being stripped, molested in Bihar's Jehanabad; four arrested

By IANS

PATNA: Four persons in Bihar's Jehanabad district have been arrested for molesting a minor girl, the video of which went viral on social sites, police said on Monday.

The video, captured by a local, shows the girl being hounded and molested by a group of youths in broad daylight. The incident took place on Saturday, the police said.

Jehanabad's Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) arrested four of the accused. "Others have been identified and a hunt is on to arrest them," he said.

4 people arrested in connection with the case. Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video & other two were making the clip.Other 4-5 people have been named by them. Search operation is underway: Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG on Jehanabad molestation case pic.twitter.com/FA9fU6ySIE — ANI (@ANI) 30 April 2018

The SIT also siezed a motorbike seen in the video.

According to police official Shayam Sundae Singh, an FIR was lodged against seven people involved in the case.