West Bengal panchayat poll: After BJP candidate refuses to withdraw nomination, her pregnant kin allegedly raped by TMC workers

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A six-month pregnant sister-in-law of a BJP candidate for Zilla Parishad poll was raped allegedly by Trinamool Congress cadres after the candidate refused to withdraw her nomination for the upcoming panchayat election in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when the alleged ruling party cadres broke into the candidate's house (name withheld) at Ghoralia number 2 gram panchayat under Santipur sub-division in Nadia district.

However, not finding her in the house, the accused allegedly beat up her aged mother and raped her 23-year-old pregnant sister-in-law, according to the FIR filed at Santipur police station.

The victim was first admitted to Santipur sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to a government hospital in Kolkata. Her condition is stated to be critical. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"I had to flee from my house since filing nomination as I was pressurised to withdraw the nomination. However, after not agreeing to it, they attacked my house, beat up my mother and raped my sister-in-law. I have filed a police complaint but I am living in fear of my life," the BJP candidate said.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo leaves after attending a closed-door meeting with the State Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday. | PTI

Narrating the event, the BJP candidate's mother and the victim's mother-in-law said: "They took me to the verandah and beat me up there. They vandalised the house after closing the door, looted the almirah of all its belongings and molested and tortured my sister-in-law."

The FIR states that besides beating up the BJP candidate's mother with revolver butt and iron rods and raping her sister-in-law, the accused also decamped with valuables including gold and cash.

Nadia district superintendent of police Santosh Pandey said that an FIR under sections of rape and theft has been lodged and the investigation is on.

However, ruling TMC distanced themselves from the incident and called it a 'family feud'. "As far as I know this is a case of a family feud and has nothing to do with TMC," local TMC MLA Arindam Bhattacharya said.

Union minister and Asansol's BJP MP Babul Supriyo met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan on Monday and apprised him of the alleged attacks on BJP workers, highlighting the Santipur incident.

Speaking to media after the meeting, he said: "I told him about the violence unleashed by TMC cadres and how BJP workers are being targeted. I told him about how TMC is using rape to intimidate BJP candidates to withdraw their nominations."

On the other hand, State Election Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Singh met Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayasta and other officials to discuss the security arrangements for the

panchayat election on May 14.

Meanwhile, petitions filed by BJP, CPM and PDS over security concerns in conducting the elections on a single day on May 14 will be heard at the Calcutta High Court by on Tuesday.