After retirement, Prabhakar Singh retained as DG CPWD for one more year

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prabhakar Singh has been retained as Director General of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for one year beyond the date of his superannuation, according to an official order issued today.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Singh as the DG, CPWD, on re-employment basis for a period of one year beyond July 31, 2018 (i.e. the date of his superannuation), said the order by Personnel Ministry.

Singh has worked for over 36 years in different capacities in the CPWD.

He joined Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service, CPWD as Assistant Executive Engineer in April 1982, according to his official bio data.

Singh assumed the office of Director General, CPWD on June 30, 2018.

As DG, CPWD, he is responsible to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for efficient administration and overall professional control of public works within the jurisdiction of the CPWD, it said.

He worked as the Special Director General from June 2017 to June 2018 and as Additional Director General between April 2016 to June 2017.