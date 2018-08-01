All India Ambedkar Mahasabha reaches out to political parties for Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM) reached out to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for her support to the proposed Bharat Bandh on August 9.

"The TMC chief told us we have her support for the causes we are rallying for. MP Derek O' Brien has said he will raise it during the Zero Hour in Parliament next week. We have also met JD(S) chief Deve Gowda and will be reaching to the BJP as well," AIAM chairperson Ashok Bharti said.

The AIAM, an umbrella body of pro-Dalit outfits, has listed out 20 demands which it will be rallying for in the agitation. It is protesting the "dilution" of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, 1989 and also sought that those arrested during the April 2 protest be released and the charges against them be dropped.

The AIAM has also reached out to MPs in the reserved categories to support its causes for the agitation. The other demands include the release of the exhaustive caste census data gathered in 2011 and ensure caste census under the Census Law in 2021.

The organisation has appealed to its supporters to protest peacefully as 11 people were killed during the protests on April 2.

"The message has been sent out strongly to all supporters that they should remain calm throughout the agitation and not indulge in any violence. While on agitation, the people will do so with folded hands and give flowers as a symbol of peace where necessary," said Bharti.