Four-year-old boy killed by father's lover

The woman strangled the boy to death, stuffed the body in a gunny bag and abandoned the body in her house.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy was killed by a woman allegedly to take revenge against a person with whom she had an illicit affair, which got strained in the recent times. The woman strangled the boy to death, stuffed the body in a gunny bag and abandoned the body in her house.

The incident took place in Kaluvai mandal headquarters of Nellore district in AP.

According to police, the accused woman Rattamma allegedly had an illicit relationship with a person of the same town, Seenaiah. However, since the past one year, Seenaiah avoided meeting the woman and also resisted the woman's attempts to keep in touch with him.

This did not go well with Rattamma who had allegedly warned Seenaiah of serious consequences if he does not continue the relationship, police said.

On Tuesday evening, when Seenaiah's four-year son Bhanuchander was playing outside the house, Rattamma took him away luring him with chocolates. She allegedly took the boy to her house where she beat up the boy and strangled him to death, police said adding the body was stuffed into a gunny bag and left in the house.

Seenaiah, who searched the town since Tuesday night, came to Rattamma's house on suspicion and found his son's body in the gunny bag. A case was registered and the investigation is on. It is learned that the woman was taken into custody and the investigation is on.

