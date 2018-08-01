Jharkhand: Naxal with Rs 3 lakh bounty surrenders before police

By ANI

JHARKHAND: Naxal zone commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), Brahmdev Ganjhu, who had Rs 3 lakh bounty on his head, surrendered before the Latehar police on Tuesday.

Brahmdev, who became a Maoist at the age of 10 due to some land issue, was garlanded and given a bouquet among other gifts by the police officials after he surrendered.

"The continuous surrenders on behalf of Naxals makes it clear that they now feel that it's safe to surrender. He now hopes that soon other Naxals will also surrender," said Deputy Inspector General Vipul Shukla.

Meanwhile, Brahmdev said that he left one group of Naxals after staying with them for four-five years. However, they later forced him to join them back.

He later joined the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, however, there also he felt unsafe and hence decided to surrender in front of the security forces.