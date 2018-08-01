Home Nation

Kolkata police grants permission to Amit Shah's rally on August 11

The development came hours after the BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for Shah's rally.

Published: 01st August 2018

BJP president Amit Shah addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police today granted permission for BJP president Amit Shah's proposed rally here on August 11, police said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP and Shah, claiming that they had become nervous and wished them "happy journey to the land of peace and harmony".

"Some unwarranted speculation in social media about denial of permission to a political party on 11 August has come to our notice.

It is to clarify that on request permission for meeting has already been granted," the Kolkata Police said in a tweet.

State BJP Yuva Morcha chief Debjit Sarkar said he has been informed by the police that the permission has been given to hold the rally at Mayo Road in the heart of the city.

Sarkar had earlier told PTI that the organisation has submitted a formal application to the police, seeking permission for Shah's rally.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been locked in a bitter war of words amid attempts by the saffron party to make inroads in the TMC stronghold.

The latest flashpoint has been the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Shah is aiming to win 22 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections.

It had won two in 2014.

The TMC had bagged 34.

"BJP & its national President have become nervous, tense. Their programme for Aug 3 in Kolkata was promptly granted permission. For their Aug 11 program, they only just sent a letter & permission granted" (sic), TMC chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

"Happy journey to the land of peace and harmony #Bangla Love Your Neighbour", he said in a tweet.

