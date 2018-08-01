Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government orders probe after reports of students checking university exam papers

According to the media reports, the answer sheets of BA Hindi literature fourth-semester exam conducted by the university were allegedly being checked by first-year students of a college.

Published: 01st August 2018

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe after media reports alleged that answer sheets of a BA exam conducted by the Barkatullah University (BU) here were checked by students of a college in Sagar district, an official said today.

According to the media reports, the answer sheets of BA Hindi literature fourth-semester exam conducted by the university were allegedly being checked by first-year students of a college on behalf of their professor.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya ordered the Lokpal of the BU yesterday to probe the matter, the official said.

"The directive to get the matter investigated by the Lokpal was issued by the minister yesterday while chairing a high-level meeting of officials," a public relations official of the state government said.

The minister sought a report on the matter within two weeks, the official said.

"The minister said the issue is linked to the future of the students and whosoever is responsible for it will be dealt with sternly," he said.

Pavaiyya also directed the authorities to ensure that the future of the students does not get affected in any way and the department takes action against the employees if they are found involved, the official said.

During the meeting, the minister also asked the authorities to send the report to the state governor.

As per the media reports, journalists in Sagar district captured videos of students evaluating the exam papers.

The answer sheets were sent by the BU authorities to a professor of Government's Arts and Commerce College.

The professor, however, allegedly handed over the papers to the students for checking.

"The BU Lokpal has already initiated a probe into the incident following the directives were given by the minister," the government official added.

