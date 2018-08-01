Home Nation

Nearly 24,000-second appeals, complaints pending with CIC: MoS Personnel Jitendra Singh

Published: 01st August 2018 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 24,000-second appeals and complaints are pending with transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC), the government said today.

Systems at 2,200 public authorities or central government departments have been aligned to receive, process and reply to online RTIs from applicants, it said.

"The CIC has informed that 23,978-second appeals/complaints are pending as on July 26, 2018," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

No such data is maintained in respect to state information commissions, he said.

"State governments have been advised to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI portal in their states.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been advised to provide technical support to the states desirous of replicating the web portal of the department of personnel and training for online filing of RTI applications," the minister said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act allows citizens to seek a time-bound response to their plea seeking information on governance matters from the government departments.

They can file a second appeal and complaint under the law in case they are aggrieved over the response by government departments concerned.

