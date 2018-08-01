Home Nation

Night flights now at Srinagar International Airport from August 10

At present, the last flight lands at Srinagar airport at 5.40 pm and the airport is closed at 6 pm.

Published: 01st August 2018 11:57 PM

Srinagar International Airport (File photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a development that is likely to give a fillip to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, nights flights will operate from Srinagar airport from August 10.

Director, Srinagar International Airport, Aakash Deep Mathur told TNIE that all the requisite night landing equipment had been installed and other infrastructure upgraded at Srinagar airport by the Airport Authority of India.

All facilities, including high mast lights for funnel area, approach lights, surveillance, watch towers at strategic locations, proper lighting for proper visual profiling of vehicles, additional X-ray machines at drop gate, adequate security, smart fencing were almost in place.

"We are holding talks with GoAir and Air India. They have shown interest in operating night flights but have not submitted any firm schedule yet," he said.

At present, the last flight lands at Srinagar airport at 5.40 pm and the airport is closed at 6 pm. But from August 10, the flights would land till 10 pm.

"We can now have more number of flights and tourists can schedule their programme as per their convenience,” he said.

Asked whether the flights would operate till 10 pm in winters also, Mathur said, "The cut-off time will remain the same. Let us see how things take shape and how airlines operate".

