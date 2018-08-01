Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sets two-month deadline for action against corrupt

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major decision taken after a marathon meeting with the administrative top brass late on Tuesday night, CM Yogi Adityanath set a deadline of two months for completion of probes and proceedings in all 400 cases of corruption pending for the last 20 years against leaders, senior government officials and employees.

The CM directed the officers concerned to dispose of all the cases and initiate final action against all the tainted ones. The CM also reviewed the work and worth of state probe agencies, including vigilance department, Economic Offence Wing (EOW), CB-CID, Anti-corruption Wing and SIT. Expressing his annoyance over the pendency in no uncertain terms, the CM cautioned the senior officials of home and police departments against going soft on anyone -- political leader, minister or bureaucrat -- found embroiled in corruption at any point in time.

The CM also hinted at tightening the nooses ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections around senior bureaucrats who are under scanner for graft. It is believed that around 400 cases of corruption against a number of political leaders, former ministers, former MLAs, IAS, IPS, PCS, and PPS officials and employees, are pending with the state police.

Of those 400, around 100 cases pertain to senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers. Notably, the CM had constituted a task force under the headship of chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey in June, this year for speedy disposal of such pending cases in coordination with respective departments. The CM directed the task force comprising chief secretary, principal secretary, home, DGP and other departmental heads, to complete the proceedings in the pending cases under its supervision and submit the compliance report to him.

Earlier in June, CM Yogi had acted tough and suspended a couple District Magistrates accused of corruption and illegal mining. A close aide of the CM had then said that Yogi was in no mood to go soft against those not following the government line.