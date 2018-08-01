Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reviews situation in disaster-sensitive districts

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today reviewed the situation in the disaster-sensitive districts of the state and asked officials to disburse compensation among the affected people without delay.

Rawat, who took stock of disbursement of compensation among the affected people in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Tehri and Pauri districts, asked officials through video conferencing to remain alert and act in case of a disaster in minimum response time.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic and regular supply of drinking water and power besides keeping an eye on health facilities in the affected districts.

Rawat asked the principal secretary (food) to increase the quota of kerosene per person in view of rain.

He also said the supply of food items should be in abundance in food warehouses.

He expressed satisfaction that the remote Jauljivi-Madkot-Munsiyari motorway, which was blocked by rubble from landslips, has been partially opened.

Besides other, national and state highways affected by rain in the sensitive districts have also been opened.

Rawat directed Disaster Management Secretary Amit Singh Negi to send a proposal to the Centre seeking an increase in the standards of assistance being given in case of land and houses getting washed away in rain.

