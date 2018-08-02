Home Nation

26 cases of mid-air miss reported over Indian airspace till June this year

Published: 02nd August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty six cases of mid-air miss or when aircraft come on collision course were reported over the Indian air space this year till June, Parliament was informed today.

The number of such incidents was 28 last year and 32 in 2016, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

To prevent and minimise such incidents, a system ensuring a flexible use of airspace and safety management was implemented at the airports, along with coordination procedures laid down to hand over operation from one unit to another, he added.

The airlines were also directed to avoid similar or confusing call signs, the minister said.

He added that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had started implementing a project for harmonising the upper airspace of the four "flight information" regions in the country.

Under the project, the airspace above 25,000 feet will be controlled from the air traffic control centres in the four metros.

While the harmonisation of airspace of the Chennai and Kolkata flight information regions was completed, for Delhi and Mumbai, it would be taken up in the near future, the minister said.

To a separate question about an incident of near miss over Maharashtra on January 28, Sinha said the planes had come within 700 feet of each other and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was probing the occurrence as a "serious incident".

Of the two aircraft, one was an IndiGo plane from Hyderabad to Raipur and the other was an Emirates plane from Singapore to Dubai.

The incident had happened over the Nagpur airspace.

