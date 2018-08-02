Home Nation

Boys at Bihar juvenile home allege sexual abuse by inmates, FIR registered

Reports of sexual abuse of three boys at a remand home for juveniles here came to the fore following which police registered case against seven inmates today.

By PTI

ARRAH: Close on the heels of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, reports of sexual abuse of three boys at a remand home for juveniles here came to the fore following which police registered case against seven inmates today.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said an FIR has been registered against seven inmates of the remand home, whom the three boys have accused of assault and sexual violence.

He said the matter came to light when two of the boys, hailing from Kaimur district and booked in a murder case wherein SC/ST Act was also invoked, told their family members at a court that they were beaten up by fellow inmates.

"The boys told their family members that yesterday, they along with another fellow inmate, were attacked by a group of seven juveniles lodged at the remand home. Bruises are visible on the bodies of all the three and a case has been lodged under relevant section of the IPC," he said.

"Medical tests have been conducted to ascertain the allegation of sexual assault. If the reports, which will take some time to come out, confirm the same more sections may be added," the SP said.

Situated in Dharhara locality of Arrah town, the remand home houses juvenile from Bhojpur, Kaimur and two other adjoining districts.

Videos and photographs purportedly of inmates at the remand home were played by regional TV channels and shared on social media.

The SP said as soon as the news of the seven inmates having been named in the FIR reached the remand home, they went on the rampage and began vandalising the premises.

They were, however, brought under control by staff members of the remand home, the SP added.

The Arrah juvenile home sordid tale comes close on the heels of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which triggered nationwide condemnation.

 

