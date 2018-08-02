Jharkhand gets first solar-powered Law University in India

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi has become first Law University in the Country to utilize solar energy extensively for illuminating the campus spread over 63 acres of land.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurated the '100 Kilo Watt' solar power plant on Wednesday in presence of Acting Chief Justice DN Patel and other Judges of Jharkhand High Court.

"With this NUSRL, Ranchi becomes first National Law University among a total of 19 in the Country to have functional solar power plant minimizing the dependency of electricity in the campus," said Public Relation Officer of NUSRL Satya Kumar.

Seeking several benefits like eco-friendly approach, cost-effectiveness, diverse application use and constant technological advancements have encouraged the university personnel to adopt solar panel concept model, he added.

"Though other National Law Universities have also been making efforts for installation of solar power plants in their campus, but NUSRL in Ranchi is the first National Law University in the Country to have a functional solar power plant in the campus," said the PRO.

Two units of 100 KVA solar plants have been installed each in the girls and boys hostel within a record time of one and a half month by the State Government to curtail the dependency of electricity.

"These solar plants are enough to illuminate more than 300 rooms in both the girls and boys hostel giving a respite to the students from frequent power cuts," said the Managing Director of Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (JREDA) Niranjan Kumar. Moreover, it will curtail the dependency on the power grid as it is designed in such a way that it will automatically switch over to solar power if the battery is fully charged, he added.

JREDA MD said that around 1.16 crore was spent in the installation of power plant which was fully funded by the State Government. He further added that the attempts for installing solar panels within the university campus were being made since December 2017 but the project was started on June 21 and was inaugurated within a record time of less than one and half hour.

NUSRL officials said that the solar panel systems will be linked to a centralized electrical substation situated inside the campus for collective solar coverage. NUSRL, Ranchi is among one of the largest national law universities in India.