Home Nation

Lok Sabha demands government revisit NJAC Bill

On Centre returning SC collegium’s recommendation on a judge’s elevation, law minister says he’s ‘not a post office’

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday | ptI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Who is supreme, Parliament or the judiciary? We are lawmakers. Judges are interpreters of the law. We’re the lawmakers.” Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambidurai’s poser to the Union minister for law and justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, set the Lower House on course to unanimously assert that the government should revisit the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Prasad, apparently encouraged by praise from Opposition MPs for introducing the NJAC Bill in 2014, said that he disagreed with the reasoning of the Supreme Court judgment striking down the legislative proposal which was passed with near unanimity by both Houses of Parliament. 

When Congress MP KC Venugopal brought up the issue of the government not accepting the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations for appointment of one judge, whose name was expunged by the Chair, Prasad asserted: “I am not a post office. I will apply my mind.” 

The Lok Sabha veered off to discuss the issue of judicial appointments while taking up discussion on the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for passage on Wednesday. The Bill, passed by voice vote, seeks to constitute commercial courts to consider disputes involving Rs 3 lakh or more, with a mandatory pre-mediation clause.

Responding to Thambidurai, Prasad stated, “We have accepted the judgement on NJAC. But as a law student, we have serious reservations about the judgement.” “The reasoning that the law minister, being a member, and the government, being a litigant, would compromise the Commission is not acceptable. We all assist Prime Minister in taking decisions. I totally disagree that a mere association of the law minister would cast aspersions on the Judicial Appointments Commission,” argued Prasad. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, apparently referring to the NJAC issue, said, “It’s a loss of face for Parliament”.

Protecting diversity
When CPI MP A Sampath referred to the SC collegium’s recommendations for the appointment of a judge hailing from Kerala, Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “I have to see the diversity of India is taken care of in the appointments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century