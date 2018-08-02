Home Nation

Over 300 held across Maharashtra as Maratha quota activists hold Jail Bharo agitation

Pro-quota groups led by Maratha Kranti Morcha organised Jail Bharo at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where police detained 34 persons.

Published: 02nd August 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists block the Pune-Solapur highway during a protest demanding for reservations in jobs and education in Solapur Maharashtra on Wednesday Aug 1 2018. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maratha activists held 'Jail Bharo (fill the jails)' protest at various places in Maharashtra today, demanding immediate introduction of reservations in jobs and education for the community.

In Mumbai and elsewhere, at least 335 persons were detained during the day.

They were released later.

No violence was reported from any place, police said.

Pro-quota groups led by Maratha Kranti Morcha organised Jail Bharo at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where police detained 34 persons.

They were released later, a police official said.

Rail and road traffic in the city was not affected by the protest.

Police had made adequate security arrangements in view of the agitation, said the officer.

"We have lost confidence in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His assurances of offering reservation are hollow," Kedar Shinde, a protester at Azad Maidan, said.

Agitators also staged a demonstration outside the residence of Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar in Latur district.

Protesters blocked a portion of Pune-Solapur National Highway in Solapur, police said.

Farmers in Hingoli district in the Marathwada region, which has witnessed most of the aggressive protests in the last 10 days, organised a bullock-cart march to demand quota for the community.

At least 65 protesters were detained in Pune district, a rural police official said.

Pro-quota agitators also organised a rally at Junnar in the district, he added.

In Madha in Solapur district, at least 50 protesters were detained.

Eleven protesters were detained at Pandharpur when they locked the gate of the Tehsildar office under a "Tala-thoko" agitation.

Police took agitators in custody after opening the gate.

Over 150 protesters were detained at Malegaon in Nashik district and 25 at Ambejogai in Beed district.

In every case, protesters were briefly detained under the Maharashtra Police Act and were let off after being "reprimand", police said.

The politically influential Maratha community constitutes 30 per cent of the state's 12 crore population.

The quota agitation had turned violent in the last 10 days.

The community's demands include 50 per cent reservation in jobs and education, implementation of the capital punishment given to accused in the Kopardi rape case and amendment of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to prevent its misuse.

So far, six people have committed suicide in the state during the ongoing agitation.

Eight persons tried to set themselves on fire in Latur district during a protest yesterday, but police foiled the attempt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha quota Jail Bharo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century