Rajya Sabha takes up 80 per cent of starred questions listed for day, Venkaiah Naidu lauds members

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha today took up 12 of the 15 starred questions listed for the day during the Question Hour, with members earning praise from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

This is a second time since the Winter Session sitting on January 2 this year that 80 per cent or more questions listed for the day were taken up by the Upper House and oral answers were given by ministers during Question Hour.

During the last Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha took up all the 15 listed starred questions for oral replies on January 2, 2018.

The total number of starred questions for oral answers listed for a day is 15.

A member who asks the starred question is allowed to ask two supplementaries and three more members are allowed to ask one supplementary each.

In the past, five to six questions could be covered each day and their answers given orally by ministers.

For remainder of the questions, written replies are laid on the table.

The highlight of the day's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha was the Question Hour which went smoothly, even though there were disruptions during Zero Hour preceding it.

The House was adjourned for the day after uproar created by TMC members when it met post lunch and the issue of NRC was taken up.

Naidu expressed happiness over the House transacting 12 questions during the Question Hour and complimented the members for the same.