Home Nation

Rape cases by Kerala priests disturbing: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of sexual assault cases filed against priests in Kerala

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it a shocking and disturbing, the country’s highest court was seriously concerned about the increase in the number of cases of sexual assault by priests in Kerala. 

The observation by a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan came during the hearing of a case involving rape of a minor in a church by a Father in Kotiyoor in Malabar district of Kerala in 2016. The minor girl gave birth to a child in 2017 and immediately the child was handed over to a foundling home.

“It is disturbing that recently cases of rape are coming from churches in Kerala. It is shocking,” the bench remarked.According to the 2016 case, Kerala Police had registered a case against the priest, doctors who did surgery of the minor girl and the administrators of the children’s home. The priest is in custody and the case is on trial in a lower court in Kerala. 

ALSO READ | Kerala high court grants bail to one more priest in Malankara church rape case

The State opposed the plea of doctors alleging them of being involved in the trafficking of the infant because they knew from the beginning that Father Robin has raped the victim when she was a minor and hence after the infant was born, the hospital wanted to cover it up. Senior counsel R Basant, who appeared for the two doctors and the administrator, sought for their discharge from the trial under the POCSO Act. He argued that these three accused had no direct link with the offence and that they should be discharged. 

“If the doctors are also included in the offences under the POCSO Act, knowingly or unknowingly, it would set a wrong precedent and could create a situation where they don’t provide timely medical assistance,” he pointed out. 

The court however refused to discharge the two other accused Fr Thomas Therakan (Chairman, Child Welfare Committee) and Sister Betty Jose (Member) after the state pointed out that they had knowledge that the baby was kept in the Foundling Home and had not taken any steps to surrender the child under the Juvenile Justice Act and dismissed their appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala church scandal Malankara church rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century