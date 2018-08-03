Home Nation

CBI to investigate Chennai intelligence officer's disappearance

The CBI has taken over investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a Military Intelligence officer from Chennai eight years ago.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a Military Intelligence officer from Chennai eight years ago, officials said today.

P Gnana Prakasam, working as an examiner in Military Intelligence, a snooping unit under the Army, went missing on June 6, 2010, the officer's wife, Yamuna Gnanaprakasam, had said in a complaint.

Posted at the Army Headquarters here, Gnana Prakasam had gone to Chennai to attend a family function.

He later went to the central railway station, Chennai to pick up his son who, arriving by a train from Udhagamandalam, according to the complaint.

When his wife called him to check whether their son had arrived, the officer told her he was not in a position to pick him up and asked her brother to do so.

A few hours later, she had again contacted her husband and he said he was going to Tirupati and that he could not reveal anything further.

Late that night, she again contacted him but a person answered the call, saying her husband was attending an important meeting and would get in touch with her after two hours, the petition had said.

After that, the officer's cell phone was switched off and he went missing. The officials said the CBI took over investigation into the case.

On June 18, the Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the case in which the Tamil Nadu Crime-Branch CID had filed a closure report in a lower court in May after failing to crack it.

Justice P N Prakash ordered transfer of the case from the Tamil Nadu CB-CID to the CBI on a petition from the officer's wife.

The judge had said that under normal circumstances, the court would be relegating the petitioner to file an application before the lower court protesting the closure report.

However, the court finds that the missing person was in Army intelligence, therefore, a thorough probe by a central agency might bear fruit, Justice Prakash had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Intelligence officer missing CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release