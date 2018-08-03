Elderly Mumbai man remanded to police custody for sexual assault on minor girl

By UNI

MUMBAI: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday remanded to police custody a 74-year-old man for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The victim used to come to the accused's home for a private tuition conducted by his wife.

The court remanded accused Madhav Karade to police custody till August 8, as the police wanted to investigate if there are more children that the man had sexually assaulted.

Karade has been booked under sections pertaining to rape, molestation, sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO.

The girl had been going to this tuition class for the past three years, as it being close to their home.

According to the police complaint, on July 30, the child returned home at 1900 hours after attending the class and told her mother that from the next day, she will not go to class.

Thereafter, she started crying.

When her mother asked her the reason for it, she narrated how her tuition teacher's husband was sexually assaulting her since the past few days.

He had threatened to give her more trouble.

When she told her tuition friends about it, they told her that he was doing the same thing with them, too.

The mother of the child, informed her husband, who works as a police constable.

Thereafter, they made a police complaint.

Special Judge Madhuri More said that 90-year-old men have also been produced before her, whose wife and families are not aware of their activities and questioned as to why the child will lie? The accused wanted to apply for bail, but the Judge declined, saying that the law does not allow for bail during police custody period.