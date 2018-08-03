Home Nation

Elderly Mumbai man remanded to police custody for sexual assault on minor girl

Karade has been booked under sections pertaining to rape, molestation, sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

sexual assault

For representational purposes

By UNI

MUMBAI: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday remanded to police custody a 74-year-old man for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The victim used to come to the accused's home for a private tuition conducted by his wife.

The court remanded accused Madhav Karade to police custody till August 8, as the police wanted to investigate if there are more children that the man had sexually assaulted.

Karade has been booked under sections pertaining to rape, molestation, sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO.

The girl had been going to this tuition class for the past three years, as it being close to their home.

According to the police complaint, on July 30, the child returned home at 1900 hours after attending the class and told her mother that from the next day, she will not go to class.

Thereafter, she started crying.

When her mother asked her the reason for it, she narrated how her tuition teacher's husband was sexually assaulting her since the past few days.

He had threatened to give her more trouble.

When she told her tuition friends about it, they told her that he was doing the same thing with them, too.

The mother of the child, informed her husband, who works as a police constable.

Thereafter, they made a police complaint.

Special Judge Madhuri More said that 90-year-old men have also been produced before her, whose wife and families are not aware of their activities and questioned as to why the child will lie? The accused wanted to apply for bail, but the Judge declined, saying that the law does not allow for bail during police custody period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai sexual assault Mumbai sexual assault case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release