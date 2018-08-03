Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das seeks more funds to 'fulfil aspirations of people'

Home Nation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday sought more funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

Published: 03rd August 2018

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday sought more funds from the 15th Finance Commission to "fulfil the aspirations of people of the state".

"Jharkhand is progressing but there are areas which need to be addressed. The Commission should give more focus to under-developed states," Das said in a meeting with the Finance Commission team headed by its Chairman N.K. Singh.

"The nation can develop only when backward states are developed," he said and pointed out that whether it was the War of Independence or the movement for a separate state of Jharkhand, the tribals have played a key role.

The time has come to bring changes in the lives of tribals as well, and they should also have access to good roads, water and power, since a qualitative change would come in their lives only after these things reach the villages, Das said.

"Jharkhand is on the path of development, so we need lots of funds for it. There is immense opportunity in the field of tourism which needs to be properly tapped," he said.

"The seven flagships schemes of the central government is being taken to the beneficiaries. Under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, we have set a target to reach 6,512 villages by August 15," he added.

Later, the Commission's Chairman at a press conference said: "Jharkhand has unique problems and the Commission will adopt sympathetic approach towards the problems of the state keeping in mind the tribal population and the slow start of development process."

Singh said that the state government has made a genuine case of increasing the vertical devolution and presented a detailed and well-articulated list of demands through which it has sought that the state's share be increased to 50 per cent.

