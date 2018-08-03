Landslides damage 118 houses in Nagaland's Kohima district

By UNI

KOHIMA: The incessant rainfall for the last few weeks in the state capital had led to multiple landslides and mudslides in several places under this district.

According to a report as per the records of the Kohima District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), from July 8 till today, a total number of 118 houses have been damaged, 167 families have been affected besides a number of roads damaged were reported.

The Kohima DDMA in collaboration with various line departments have been monitoring the affected places round the clock till date to assess the damages, spot verifications and distribution of immediate relief to the affected families in cash or in kind.

The line departments have been involved in restoration and repairing of the damaged roads along with their machineries, manpower and equipments, the report said.