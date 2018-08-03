Home Nation

Manipur University crisis: Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey goes on month's leave

MUTA, MUSU and MUSA have been demanding the removal oof Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey on various charges for the last 65 days.

Published: 03rd August 2018

Adhya Prasad Pandey

Manipur University VC Adhya Prasad Pandey. (File photo)

By IANS

IMPHAL: Amid demands for the last over two months for his ouster, Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof A.P. Pandey on Thursday went on leave for a month.

Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) have been demanding his removal on various charges for the last 65 days.

Reacting to Pandey's action in going on leave, MUTA General Secretary L. Sanjeevkumar said: "It is a ploy to mislead the people."

He said that the university community will continue with its agitation for his removal.

Similar sentiments were expressed by MUSA leader K. Jibankumar. He said that the order to grant leave to the VcC does not mention the ongoing inquiry into charges against him.

A committee with officials from the Human Resource Development Ministry and University Grants Commission was set up in July to probe the charges against Pandey and was slated to submit its report within a month.

Former Minister O. Joy, who had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that those demanding Pandey's removal will take out a procession here on Friday.

