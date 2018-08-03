Maratha reservation stir: 21-year-old commits suicide for not getting job

By ANI

AURANGABAD: A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Chilkalthana area in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Thursday over the infamous issue of Maratha reservation, police said.

"In his suicide note, the man apologised to his parents, stating he did not get a job even after having a BSc degree. He took part in various protests regarding Maratha reservation. He was unhappy that being a Maratha he didn't get a job while others got employed despite having lesser marks than him," said Surendra Mattharthe, Inspector, Aurangabad police station.

Till now, 14 people have reportedly committed suicide in Maharashtra regarding Maratha reservation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that his government will provide reservation to Marthas in accordance with law.

After holding a meeting with state leaders from diverse sections, Fadnavis said: "A joint statement has been signed to give reservation to Marathas lawfully. State Government stands in absolute support for Maratha Reservation and we are following a requisite process to do it at the earliest."

The Maratha communities have been agitating across the state demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

The major demands of the communities are - decision on the Maratha quota at the earliest, all cases against Maratha protesters be taken back, action against the officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during July 25 protest, resignation or sacking of ministers MLAs who gave irresponsible statements against Maratha community.

Besides reservation, the outfit has also been demanding loan waiver, justice in Kopardi rape case and a solution to unemployment in their community.