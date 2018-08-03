Home Nation

Not asked mobile makers, operators to include helpline number on phones: UIDAI

UIDAI today said it has not asked any device maker or service provider to include its toll-free number on mobile phones & clarified that the number 1800-300-1947 s is an "outdated and invalid" number.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The UIDAI today said it has not asked any device maker or service provider to include its toll-free number on mobile phones and clarified that the number 1800-300-1947 appearing in the contact list of Android phones is an "outdated and invalid" helpline number.

Distancing itself from the backlash it faced on social media over the default inclusion of '1800-300-1947' in contact list of Android phones, the Unique Identification Authority of India said in a statement that "the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI toll free number and some vested interests are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public".

The UIDAI's valid toll-free number is 1947, which is functional for more than the last two years, it said.

"UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers," the statement added.

READ FULL STORY HERE: TRAI chief's personal details leaked after he shares Aadhaar number in challenge to hackers

Referring to the reports on automatic inclusion of the UIDAI's "outdated and invalid" helpline number 1800-300-1947 in phone's contact list, the Aadhaar-issuing body said that it "has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever".

Amid heightened privacy concerns, many on social media have questioned how the UIDAI helpline number had crept into their smartphone contact list.

Yesterday, french security expert who goes under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson and describes himself as "worst nightmare" of the UIDAI had tweeted, "Hi @UIDAI, Many people, with different provider, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default and so without their knowledge.

 

Can you explain why?" A vigilante hacker who uses the handle @fs0c131y on Twitter, Alderson was vocal during the recent Aadhaar dare thrown by Trai chief R S Sharma and has, in the past, also revealed purportedly flaws in Aadhaar system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UIDAI Android phones social media Elliot Alderson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release