Protests against plea challenging Article 35A continues on third consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir

The protests took place at several places across Kashmir today, a police official said, adding that the demonstrations remained peaceful.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:56 PM

Moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Protests against the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution -- which grants special status to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- continued in the Valley for the third consecutive day today.

In Srinagar, moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a march from the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta till Gojwara, a police official said.

Another protest march -- led by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik -- was taken out after prayers near Bund here, he said.

Protest marches were also taken out near 'Dastageer Sahib' shrine in Khanyar, in Parimpora, Lal Bazar, near Mehjoor Park in Pantha Chowk and Maisuma areas of the city.

The protests rocked Kangan and Sonamarg areas of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, as well as in Bandipora town of north Kashmir, the official said.

The traders took out a protest rally in Hari Singh High Street area near the city centre here.

The Anantnag traders association took a protest march from Lal Chowk area to Court Road area in the south Kashmir district, he added.

The separatists have called for a two-day strike from Sunday in the wake of the legal challenge to the constitutional provision.

The business fraternity and civil society formations have lent support to the strike and also gave a protest programme till Monday.

Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir citizens and denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state.

