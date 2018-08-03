Home Nation

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer, 'Mulk' banned in Pakistan

The movie revolves around a terror suspect Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defense lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).

Published: 03rd August 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the first look posters of 'Mulk'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Federal Censor Board of Pakistan has banned Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming court drama, 'Mulk' in Pakistan. The reason behind the decision is yet to be ascertained.

The makers of the movie released a statement, saying, "We are disturbed by this prejudiced verdict and it is such an irony because our film talks about this very prejudice. We urge the Pakistani Censor Board to reconsider their decision. They will realise how essential it is to the well-being of the human race across the world."

Taking to Twitter, director Anubhav Sinha wrote a letter to Pakistan, writing, " Sorry a question really!!! #MULK in Theaters tomorrow."

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In the recent past the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, 'Veere Di Wedding' was banned since the censor board deemed the film vulgar and obscene.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, 'Padman' was banned because its storyline revolved around the subject of menstruation which is considered a taboo in the country. Alia Bhatt's Raazi was also banned due to its controversial content while Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees' was banned because of its inaccurate portrayal of Muslims.

Many other movies like Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' and Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' and 'Raanjhanaa' were also banned in the country.

The movie revolves around a terror suspect Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defense lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).

The movie also features Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulk Taapsee Pannu Rishi Kapoor Pakistan bans Mulk Prateik Babbar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release