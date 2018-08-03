Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer, 'Mulk' banned in Pakistan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Federal Censor Board of Pakistan has banned Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming court drama, 'Mulk' in Pakistan. The reason behind the decision is yet to be ascertained.

The makers of the movie released a statement, saying, "We are disturbed by this prejudiced verdict and it is such an irony because our film talks about this very prejudice. We urge the Pakistani Censor Board to reconsider their decision. They will realise how essential it is to the well-being of the human race across the world."

Taking to Twitter, director Anubhav Sinha wrote a letter to Pakistan, writing, " Sorry a question really!!! #MULK in Theaters tomorrow."

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In the recent past the Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, 'Veere Di Wedding' was banned since the censor board deemed the film vulgar and obscene.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, 'Padman' was banned because its storyline revolved around the subject of menstruation which is considered a taboo in the country. Alia Bhatt's Raazi was also banned due to its controversial content while Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees' was banned because of its inaccurate portrayal of Muslims.

Many other movies like Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' and Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' and 'Raanjhanaa' were also banned in the country.

The movie revolves around a terror suspect Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defense lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).

The movie also features Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. It is slated to hit the screens on August 3.