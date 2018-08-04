Congress to launch mass movements over corruption under Modi government

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Ashoka Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Former PM Manmohan Singh at Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corruption under the Modi government, especially related to the Rafale jet deal and mega bank frauds, will be the main poll planks of the Congress ahead of the 2019 national elections.

The Congress Working Committee, which debated the twin issues at great length, decided to launch mass movements over the coming days to take corruption of the Modi government to the people.

"After the CWC decision, the AICC general secretaries will chalk out the details of the protest with the state unit chiefs and district unit chiefs," Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress has been slamming the centre over the two issues but the Rafale deal led to major face- off between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi during the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

"One of the highlights of CWC meeting, was Mr Antony's brilliant description of the Rafale robbery: 130,000 Cr. stolen from the people of India and given to a friend who was 45,000 crore in debt," Rahul tweeted referring to former defence minister AK Antony and private player Reliance which will get offset benefits worth Rs 30,000 cr under a joint venture with manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

When asked if the Rafale jet deal had resonance among the voters, the Congress made it clear that it was in no mood to give up the issue as it involved misappropriating Rs 41,000 crore of tax payer's money.

AICC Press briefing by Former Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 & @rssurjewala, Incharge Communications AICC on the Congress Working Committee meet. https://t.co/6McCjv0NYf — Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2018

The Congress is concerned that while the UPA was purchasing Rafale aircraft for Rs.526 crore per piece, Modi government proceeded to buy the same at three times the price of Rs.1,670 crore (36 aircrafts for Euro 7.5 Billion).

"This is a clear-cut case of an extra amount of Rs.41,205 crore being paid from the state exchequer, for which there is no justification," said Surjewala.

Besides Rafale, the mega PNB fraud and the escape of two main accused Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, allegedly with some help from the Centre, will be flagged by the Congress to corner the Modi government in the run up to the 2019 national polls. "How did the central government and the Gujarat government allow Mehul Choksi to leave the country in 2018 when he was under police investigation since 2016," former finance minister P Chidambaram tweeted after the CWC meeting.

Among the other issues that will form the opposition party's ammunition against the Modi government would include joblessness, widespread farm distress and a sliding economy.