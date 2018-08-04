Home Nation

Dholpur: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, minor children

A man allegedly killed his wife and two minor children before attempting suicide in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, the police said today.

By PTI

The incident took place in Kankor village in the Baseri police station area around midnight, they said.

"The accused Dashrath slit the throats of his wife and two minor children with a knife and then attempted suicide by slitting his own with the same knife," SP Barmer Dusht Daman Singh said.

Those killed were Rinki (30), Shivanya (3) and Shubhanshu (1), Sub-Inspector of the Baseri police station Kastur Verma said, adding that their post-mortem had been conducted.

"Primary investigation reveals that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he finished his family after a heated argument with his wife over some issue," he said.

Dashrath's neighbours heard the noises from his house and informed the police.

He is undergoing treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur and is critical, Singh said.

