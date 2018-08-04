Home Nation

Governor Ganga Prasad returns controversial Meghalaya Khasi lineage Bill for further examination

The Bill seeks to deprive a Khasi (tribe) woman of her scheduled tribe (ST) status and other privileges if she marries a non-Khasi.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Khasi women used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad has not given his assent to the controversial Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, passed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) last month. Instead, he returned it to the state's District Council Affairs Department for further examination.

According to reports, the state government would consult legal experts before sending the Bill to the Governor for his nod. The Bill seeks to deprive a Khasi (tribe) woman of her scheduled tribe (ST) status and other privileges if she marries a non-Khasi. Also, the woman's children will be viewed as non-Khasis.

The Bill states: "Any Khasi woman, who marries a non-Khasi, as well as her offspring(s) born out of such marriage(s) shall be deemed as non-Khasi and lose the Khasi status and all the privileges and benefits as a member of the Khasi tribe who cannot claim preferential privileges under any law."

Justifying the Bill's approval, KHADC chief executive member HS Shylla said mixed marriages and inadequate laws posed a serious threat to the minority Khasi community.

However, women activists in the matrilineal state described the Bill as unconstitutional. They said they would challenge it if it gets the Governor's nod.

"If it so warrants, we will challenge the Bill (in a court). But the fact that the Governor has returned it means he has not given his assent. That they (Council) passed the Bill without consulting women or stakeholders was indicative of their patriarchal mindset. The Bill is like holding a sword over our women's neck. It is like a diktat," said activist Agnes Kharshiing, who is a leader of Shillong-based Civil Society Women's Organisation.

Legal experts say the Bill may not stand if challenged. They pointed out to a recent Supreme Court judgement that said choosing a life partner is a fundamental right of a person and as such, consent of a family or community is not necessary for marriage between two adults.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Governor Khasi lineage bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta