Home Nation

Gurung cautions against settlement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Darjeeling

We are also struggling for our identity here, and are very worried at the situation developing due to NRC in Assam.

Published: 04th August 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (PTI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung has warned against illegal Bangladeshi settlements in Darjeeling foothills and Dooars region.

In a release, he expressed solidarity and support to all the 'genuine citizens of India' whose name have been left out of the NRC list and living in Assam prior to March 25, 1971. He also requested the central government to handle their cases with utmost care.

"We are also struggling for our identity here, and are very worried at the situation developing due to NRC in Assam. We fear that this could lead to the marginalization of the indigenous Gorkha-Kamtapuri and Adivasis of North Bengal, and we want to ensure that no such unfortunate situation is allowed to develop," he added.

He alleged that the state government is secretly measuring land to settle illegal Bangladeshis who have been removed from Assam.

"Darjeeling Terai and Dooars help connect mainland India to the northeast states. This Chicken Neck region is therefore highly sensitive in entire South Asia. In such a situation, if a conspiracy is hatched to settle illegal immigrants to our lands with which we share a very long border, this will endanger our national security. I will not permit any political entity from the state to jeopardize our national security, " The GJM chief asserted.

He requested the central government to consider the cases of genuine citizens of India with utmost care and sympathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladeshi immigrants NRC GJM chief Bimal Gurung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta