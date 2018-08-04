Gurung cautions against settlement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Darjeeling

By UNI

KOLKATA: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung has warned against illegal Bangladeshi settlements in Darjeeling foothills and Dooars region.

In a release, he expressed solidarity and support to all the 'genuine citizens of India' whose name have been left out of the NRC list and living in Assam prior to March 25, 1971. He also requested the central government to handle their cases with utmost care.

"We are also struggling for our identity here, and are very worried at the situation developing due to NRC in Assam. We fear that this could lead to the marginalization of the indigenous Gorkha-Kamtapuri and Adivasis of North Bengal, and we want to ensure that no such unfortunate situation is allowed to develop," he added.

He alleged that the state government is secretly measuring land to settle illegal Bangladeshis who have been removed from Assam.

"Darjeeling Terai and Dooars help connect mainland India to the northeast states. This Chicken Neck region is therefore highly sensitive in entire South Asia. In such a situation, if a conspiracy is hatched to settle illegal immigrants to our lands with which we share a very long border, this will endanger our national security. I will not permit any political entity from the state to jeopardize our national security, " The GJM chief asserted.

He requested the central government to consider the cases of genuine citizens of India with utmost care and sympathy.