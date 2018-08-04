Home Nation

Justice Gita Mittal is first woman judge of Jammu and Kashmir HC; Justice Rajendra Menon to head Delhi HC

In a series of other appointments, Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa HC.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Gita Mittal.

Justice Gita Mittal. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Justice Gita Mittal was today appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, becoming the first woman judge in the history to head it.

Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Yesterday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC.

According to separate Law Ministry notifications, Justice Rajendra Menon, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been posted as the new chief justice of the Delhi HC.

In a series of other appointments, Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri, a judge of the Rajasthan HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Orissa HC.

He replaces Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Annirudha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Jharkhand HC.

An earlier recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to appoint Justice Bose as the chief justice of the Delhi HC was turned down by the government, citing lack of experience of the judge to head a high-profile HC.

Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as the chief justice of the Madras HC.

She succeeds Justice Indira Banerjee, who has been elevated to the top court.

Justice M K Shah of the Gujarat HC has been elevated as chief justice of the Patna HC as the incumbent, Justice Menon, will now head the Delhi HC.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Kerala HC has been elevated as its chief justice.

Jammu and Kashmir HC Justice Rajendra Menon Justice Gita Mittal

