Home Nation

Lashkar-e-Taiba​'s Naveed Jatt emerges at militant's funeral in Shopian

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.

Published: 04th August 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, today made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.

Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination.

Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

He is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead outside his office at Press Enclave here on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Taiba Naveed Jatt LeT Shopian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta