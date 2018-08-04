Lashkar-e-Taiba​'s Naveed Jatt emerges at militant's funeral in Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, today made an appearance at the funeral of a militant killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian's Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.

Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination.

Naveed Jatt appears at the funeral of killed LeT commander to offer gun salute.#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/pIRCQE95aw — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) August 4, 2018

Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

He is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead outside his office at Press Enclave here on June 14.