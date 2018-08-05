Home Nation

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on startups to develop unmanned drones with missiles

Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Defence India Startup to come up with the solutions in the matters pertaining to space and cyber warfare.

Published: 05th August 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (EPS |Parveen Negi)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked the Indian startups to develop unmanned drones with missiles for the Indian armed forces.

"Today unmanned drones with missiles on them are the envy of many countries. I already get the feeling that those are not beyond us to produce," Sitharaman said at the launch of Defence India Startup Challenge in Bengaluru.

"You won't lose your skilled manpower if you can remote control operations to finish your targets," she added.

Emphasising to work in direction of cyber and space warfare, the Defence Minister said that if the two areas are left defenceless, everything with manpower is meaningless.

She urged the Defence India Startup to come up with the solutions in the matters pertaining to space and cyber warfare.

Further highlighting various measures taken by the Centre for the growth of startups, the Defence Minister said that her Ministry will make sure that their ideas and prototypes get a market.

"We are not going to disqualify startups in anything you want to approach us with. Whether it is a bid, tender or suo motu proposal. All three avenues are open for startups," she said.

"The entire Ministry of Defence wants startups to tell us when you want to have the trials for the ideas you have. We don't want to delay it in any way, "she added. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence India startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta