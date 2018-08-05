Google regrets for adding UIDAI number in mobile

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Google has expressed regret for adding UIDAI old helpline number 1800-300-1947 along with police and fire number in mobile phones.

In a statement on Sunday UIDAI said Google has assured that it will fix this inadvertent error in their next release and stated that the users may, if they wish, can delete the number.

Google said that UIDAI's old helpline number 1800-300-1947 was added by it inadvertently and has since been continuing through sync mechanism.

UIDAI said, it condemns the vested interests who tried to misuse Google's inadvertent act as an opportunity to spread rumours and go around fear-mongering against Aadhaar.

It said, just by a helpline number in a mobile's contact list the data stored on the mobile phone cannot be stolen and therefore, there should be no panic to delete the number as no harm will be caused.

It said, people may update it with UIDAI's new helpline number 1947.

It said, rumours about Aadhaar database being breached are completely false and baseless and are rejected with all condemnation that it deserves.

UIDAI assured that Aadhaar data remains fully safe and secure.