Man accused of harassing Bhojpuri actress arrested

The man had been obscene remarks on the actress' FB account but when he threatened her of rape, she registered a FIR.

Published: 05th August 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: Malad Police on Saturday arrested the man accused of allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media and giving rape threats to a famous Bhojpuri actress.

For many days, the man continued to post obscene remarks on the actress' Facebook account, which she didn't pay much heed to. However, when the man threatened her of rape, the actress registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Malad Police Station.

She further revealed that the man threatened her husband as well, saying he will not be satisfied until she gets intimate with him.

ACP Rajaram Mandge informed that the man was arrested soon after a complaint was registered.

The accused has been arrested under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) under the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on.

