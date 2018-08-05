Punjab: Two youths die while trying to take selfie near moving train

By UNI

LUDHIANA: Two youths lost their lives when they were trying to take a selfie near a moving train at Katana Sahib village in this district on Sunday.

Sahnewal Railway Police incharge Ravinder Singh told UNI that three friends reached a railway track near Ludhiana-Chandigarh south bypass.

They wanted to take a selfie with a moving train in background.

As a train from Chandigarh to Ludhiana approached, they tried to take a selfie, however, two of them were too close to the train and were ran over.

They died on the spot.

Their third friend frightened and ran away from the spot.

The identity of the victims are yet to be established.

Police have sent bodies to civil hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and the investigation was on, police sources added.