Home Nation

Punjab: Two youths die while trying to take selfie near moving train

As a train from Chandigarh to Ludhiana approached, they tried to take a selfie, however, two of them were too close to the train and were ran over.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By UNI

LUDHIANA: Two youths lost their lives when they were trying to take a selfie near a moving train at Katana Sahib village in this district on Sunday.

Sahnewal Railway Police incharge Ravinder Singh told UNI that three friends reached a railway track near Ludhiana-Chandigarh south bypass.

They wanted to take a selfie with a moving train in background.

As a train from Chandigarh to Ludhiana approached, they tried to take a selfie, however, two of them were too close to the train and were ran over.

They died on the spot.

Their third friend frightened and ran away from the spot.

The identity of the victims are yet to be established.

Police have sent bodies to civil hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and the investigation was on, police sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Punjab moving train selfie death moving train selfie death train selfie death selfie death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta