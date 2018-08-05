Home Nation

Rajasthan Information Commission asks courts to reduce RTI application fee

The SC in its recent order concerning a case of Allahabad HC had directed that RTI application fee and photocopy of the document provided to applicants should not be more than Rs 50 and Rs 5 per page

JAIPUR: Citing an order of the Supreme Court, the Rajasthan Information Commission has asked all courts in the state, including the High Court to reduce Right To Information (RTI) application fee.

Disposing of an appeal of Anndaram Chaudhary, a resident of Merta City, the Commission in its order given last week, the copy of which was made available today, has expected from the Rajasthan High Court administration that it will reduce the RTI application fee considering the apex court's decision.

Chaudhary had filed an RTI application in the office of the chief judicial magistrate, Merta, which he claimed was rejected citing Rajasthan RTI High Court and Subordinate Court Rules 2006 that require Rs 100 judicial stamp for filing application in courts.

The SC in its recent order concerning a case of Allahabad HC had directed that RTI application fee and photocopy of the document provided to the applicant should not be more than Rs 50 and Rs 5 per page.

So, courts in the state including Rajasthan HC should reduce Rs 100 as RTI application fee charged by them, RTI Commissioner Ashutosh Sharma said in the order.

The order copy has been sent to Rajasthan HC Registrar in Jodhpur.

