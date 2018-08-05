Home Nation

Red Alert along India-Bangladesh border after 17 JMB terrorists nabbed

The Border Guards Bangladesh asked their BSF counterparts to be on alert fearing the terrorists hiding in the area might seek a safe haven across the border in Malda district of West Bengal.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Red alert has been issued along the Indo-Bangladesh border at the riverine stretch along Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal after 17 suspected Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants were nabbed from a hideout in Monakosha in Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, just a few kilometers away from the international border on Friday night.

The hideout was busted after interrogating three suspected JMB militants who were arrested in a joint operation by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the same area on July 29, sources revealed.

The BGB asked their Border Security Force (BSF) counterparts to be on alert fearing the terrorists hiding in the area might seek a safe haven across the border in Malda district of West Bengal. The red alert along the border was sounded soon after the BGB input, BSF sources revealed.

Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh has been a hub of JMB activities like printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and smuggling country-made weapons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamatul Mujahideen BSF Militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta