Red Alert along India-Bangladesh border after 17 JMB terrorists nabbed

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Red alert has been issued along the Indo-Bangladesh border at the riverine stretch along Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal after 17 suspected Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants were nabbed from a hideout in Monakosha in Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, just a few kilometers away from the international border on Friday night.

The hideout was busted after interrogating three suspected JMB militants who were arrested in a joint operation by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the same area on July 29, sources revealed.

The BGB asked their Border Security Force (BSF) counterparts to be on alert fearing the terrorists hiding in the area might seek a safe haven across the border in Malda district of West Bengal. The red alert along the border was sounded soon after the BGB input, BSF sources revealed.

Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh has been a hub of JMB activities like printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and smuggling country-made weapons.