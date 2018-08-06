BJP MLA injured after stone pelted at his car in Mathura

By ANI

MATHURA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pooran Prakash from Mathura was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Sunday.

Prakash was inside his car when stones were pelted at the vehicle in Mathura's Jamunapur area, leaving him injured.

"I was sitting inside my car when huge stones were being pelted, breaking the windshield of my car. I instructed my driver to speed up and reach a populated area for help. This is the third time I have been attacked and I thank God for saving me," said Prakash.

Speaking to ANI, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said, "BJP MLA Pooran Prakash was injured after stones were pelted at his car in Mathura's Jamunapur yesterday."

He further said that the probe is underway and further details are awaited.